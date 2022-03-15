Hungary says energy supply is "red line" in terms of EU sanctions on Russia -minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 15-03-2022
The latest package of EU sanctions against Russia do not affect Hungary's energy supplies and oil and gas group MOL can also continue crude production in the BaiTex field in Russia, Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
In a Facebook video, Peter Szijjarto said it was important for the Hungarian government to maintain European unity on sanctions but "we have a red line which is the security of Hungarian energy supply".
