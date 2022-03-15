Ukrainian presidential adviser says Ukraine war is at a crossroads
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:13 IST
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was at a crossroads that could lead to an agreement at talks with Russia or a new Russian offensive.
"We are at a crossroads. Either we will agree at the current talks or the Russians will make a second attempt (at an offensive) and then there will be talks again," adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.
