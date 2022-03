Tunisia's economy grew 3.1% in 2021, with the fast-expanding mining and gas sectors helping it bounce back from an 8.7% contraction in 2020, the state statistics institute said on Tuesday.

The economy grew 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the agency added. The mining sector grew by about 78% and the oil while the natural gas sector expanded by 20%.

Tunisia's economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic after years of stagnation compounded by political turmoil. The North African country, which is suffering its worst financial crisis, is seeking an International Monetary Fund rescue package to avert a collapse in public finances.

