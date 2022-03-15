Iran's foreign minister in Moscow, hopes for Russian support for nuclear deal -ISNA
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and expressed hopes his visit would lead to Russian support for a "good, stable and strong nuclear deal," Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
Amirabdollahian said Russia had so far supported talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
The talks are at risk of collapsing after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time, despite having a largely completed text.
