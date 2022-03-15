Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:13 IST
Govt providing financial help to set up dairies across country: Balyan
The Centre is providing financial assistance to set up dairies across the country through various schemes, including dairy processing and infrastructure development fund and the national programme for dairy development, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairies and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan said the objective of the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DP&IDF) is to create and strengthen milk processing and value addition infrastructure for dairy cooperative, multi-state dairy cooperative, milk producer companies, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and its subsidiaries, registered self-help groups (SHGs) and farmer producer organisations.

Under this scheme, the minister added, NABARD raises funds and disburses them as loans to NDDB and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for onward disbursement to the end borrowers.

NDDB has also been allowed to give loans to end borrowers from its own resources. The central government provides a 2.5 per cent interest subsidy for such loans, he said in the Lower House.

Activities supported under this scheme include infrastructure for milk processing plants, milk transportation system and marketing infrastructure, among others.

The minister said the objective of the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) scheme is to create and strengthen infrastructure for the production of quality milk, procurement, processing and marketing infrastructure, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

