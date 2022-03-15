Left Menu

Kremlin: anti-war protest on state TV was 'hooliganism'

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:20 IST
Kremlin: anti-war protest on state TV was 'hooliganism'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism".

The protester, in an extraordinary act of dissent on Monday, held up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouted slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, praising Channel One for what he called its quality, objective and timely programming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022