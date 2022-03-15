Kremlin: anti-war protest on state TV was 'hooliganism'

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism".

The protester, in an extraordinary act of dissent on Monday, held up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouted slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, praising Channel One for what he called its quality, objective and timely programming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)