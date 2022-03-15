Left Menu

West must take into account Russia's interests in Iran nuclear deal - Kremlin

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:28 IST
West must take into account Russia's interests in Iran nuclear deal - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian interests in the Iranian nuclear deal would be affected by Western sanctions against Moscow so the United States would have to ensure Russia's national interests were fully taken into account.

"The sanctions against Russia directly affect the interests of our country in relation to that deal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the talks on the restoration of the Iran deal.

Peskov said the United States knew Russia's position and that "there was a topic for the continuation of talks - it is really something that is very important for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022