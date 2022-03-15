Eni to lift force majeur on Nigeria Brass oil exports this week
Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday it would lift a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil this week after it completed repairs to a pipeline damaged by a blast. The group had cut oil and gas exports from its Brass Export terminal. "The force majeure is expected to be lifted by this week," Eni said in a statement.
Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday it would lift a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil this week after it completed repairs to a pipeline damaged by a blast. The group had cut oil and gas exports from its Brass Export terminal.
"The force majeure is expected to be lifted by this week," Eni said in a statement. Disruptions to oil production are common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where pipelines are often vandalised and crude stolen for illegal refining.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Message in an aid package: Italian girl sends hope to Ukrainian children
Italian museums to return loaned works to Russian galleries
Italian, German public broadcasters suspend reporting in Russia over new media law
Italian museums to return loaned works to Russian galleries
Italian dancer quits Bolshoi Ballet over war in Ukraine