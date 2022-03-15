Conduct drives to check adulterated food in markets during Holi: Delhi govt to officials
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's Food Safety Department has directed officials to conduct special drives to ensure that adulterated food products are not sold during Holi, officials said on Tuesday.
A circular has also been issued by the department in this connection, they said.
''It has been decided by the Commissioner, Food Safety to conduct special drive during the Holi season to lift both surveillance and legal samples of sweets, especially GUJIYA and related items,'' the circular issued by the department said.
Officials said is often seen that traders and other people engaged in the food business use adulterated products or stale food items during the festival season.
This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the department
- Food Safety
- Delhi
- Holi
- Food Safety Department
- festival season
ALSO READ
Take alternate routes to reach New Delhi or Zoo side: Advisory issued to avoid congestion
Delhi: Man held for harassing woman by creating fake social media accounts
Operation Ganga: 5th flight with Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India's fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Four new Judges take oath of office in Delhi HC, strength rises to 34