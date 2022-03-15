Left Menu

Conduct drives to check adulterated food in markets during Holi: Delhi govt to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:28 IST
The Delhi government's Food Safety Department has directed officials to conduct special drives to ensure that adulterated food products are not sold during Holi, officials said on Tuesday.

A circular has also been issued by the department in this connection, they said.

''It has been decided by the Commissioner, Food Safety to conduct special drive during the Holi season to lift both surveillance and legal samples of sweets, especially GUJIYA and related items,'' the circular issued by the department said.

Officials said is often seen that traders and other people engaged in the food business use adulterated products or stale food items during the festival season.

This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

