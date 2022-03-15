Eni to lift force majeur on Nigeria Brass oil exports this week

Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday it would lift a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil this week after it completed repairs to a pipeline damaged by a blast.

The group had cut oil and gas exports from its Brass Export terminal. "The force majeure is expected to be lifted by this week," Eni said in a statement.

Disruptions to oil production are common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where pipelines are often vandalised and crude stolen for illegal refining.

