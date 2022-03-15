Eni to lift force majeur on Nigeria Brass oil exports this week
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:30 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday it would lift a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil this week after it completed repairs to a pipeline damaged by a blast.
The group had cut oil and gas exports from its Brass Export terminal. "The force majeure is expected to be lifted by this week," Eni said in a statement.
Disruptions to oil production are common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where pipelines are often vandalised and crude stolen for illegal refining.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger Delta
- Italian
- Nigerian
Advertisement