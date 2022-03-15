Cost of construction has to be reduced without compromising on Quality: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said the cost of construction has to be reduced without compromising on Quality. Addressing 17th Annual Conference on 'Road Development in India' organised by Indian Infrastructure he said by using different waste material like waste rubber and plastic in road construction dependence on cement and steel can be reduced.

He said innovation, entrepreneurship, science, research, skill we name it as knowledge and to convert that is future. The minister said efforts are on to formulate policy for rating the contractors and companies for making DPRs. He said along with ethanol, methanol, bio diesel, bio CNG and electric Green hydrogen is the fuel for the future . Shri Gadkari said it is time for country to create more alternatives and competition.

He said it is also being planned to formulate a policy for making bitumen from biomass. The Minister also emphasized on Road safety and said more efforts are needed in this area from all the stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)