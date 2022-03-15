"There is no link between events in Ukraine and Vienna talks" -Iran's foreign minister
Updated: 15-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:48 IST
There is no link between current events in Ukraine and nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday during a news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.
Amirabdollahian added that Russia will stand next to Iran until the end of nuclear talks.
