Maharashtra: BJP leader Pravin Darekar booked for bank fraud

A case has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam case. It has come to notice that Darekar posed as a labourer but actually came from an urban bank category in Mumbai.

"Criminal action against Maharashtra legislative council LoP Pravin Darekar started (in connection with alleged bank fraud). He was supposed to be from the labour federation but he actually came from the urban bank category... won't be scared, we'll fight," ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told ANI. The FIR was lodged on Monday at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. (ANI)

