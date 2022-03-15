Left Menu

Maharashtra: BJP leader Pravin Darekar booked for bank fraud

A case has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:36 IST
BJP leader Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A case has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam case. It has come to notice that Darekar posed as a labourer but actually came from an urban bank category in Mumbai.

"Criminal action against Maharashtra legislative council LoP Pravin Darekar started (in connection with alleged bank fraud). He was supposed to be from the labour federation but he actually came from the urban bank category... won't be scared, we'll fight," ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told ANI. The FIR was lodged on Monday at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

