SECI releases EOI to set up 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a Govt. owned company under MNRE has released an Expression of Interest for setting up of 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) on 14th October 2021.

Central Electricity Authority (CEA)/Ministry of Power (MoP) has prepared a Report on Optimal Generation Capacity Mix for 2029-30. The Report identifies Pumped Hydro Storage System (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as the commercially deployed solutions for providing requisite storage capacity. As per the report, a Battery Energy Storage capacity of 27,000 MW/108,000 MWh (4-hour storage) is projected to be part of the installed capacity in 2029-30.

The Standard Bidding Guidelines for procurement and utilization of Battery Energy Storage Systems has been finalized.

This information was given by Shri R. K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)