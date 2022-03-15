Left Menu

SECI releases EOI to set up 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems

Central Electricity Authority (CEA)/Ministry of Power (MoP) has prepared a Report on Optimal Generation Capacity Mix for 2029-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:43 IST
SECI releases EOI to set up 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a Govt. owned company under MNRE has released an Expression of Interest for setting up of 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) on 14th October 2021.

Central Electricity Authority (CEA)/Ministry of Power (MoP) has prepared a Report on Optimal Generation Capacity Mix for 2029-30. The Report identifies Pumped Hydro Storage System (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as the commercially deployed solutions for providing requisite storage capacity. As per the report, a Battery Energy Storage capacity of 27,000 MW/108,000 MWh (4-hour storage) is projected to be part of the installed capacity in 2029-30.

The Standard Bidding Guidelines for procurement and utilization of Battery Energy Storage Systems has been finalized.

This information was given by Shri R. K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022