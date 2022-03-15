UK announces 350 new sanctions listings on Russia
Updated: 15-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:43 IST
The British government said on Tuesday it had added 350 new listings under its Russia sanctions regime and nine new listings under its cyber sanctions regime.
Among those in the latest round of sanctions was Andrey Melnichenko, who owned major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK, Pyotr Aven, an oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, and Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu.
