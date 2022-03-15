Left Menu

Gazprom says gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union down 28.5% y/y so far in 2022

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside former Soviet Union countries fell by 28.5% year on year to 30.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the period from Jan. 1 to March 15.

It also said that its gas output for that period stood at 111.5 bcm, broadly unchanged from the same period in 2021.

