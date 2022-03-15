CBSE term 1 result 2021-22: Dispute over Class 10 Odia paper resolved, over 28,000 students benefit

A total of 28,310 Class 10 students benefitted from the revision of the results after an expert committee constituted by the CBSE examined the alleged discrepancies in the questions and the answer key of Odia paper of Class 10 Term-1 examinations. After the announcement of the CBSE result for the Class 10 Term-I examination on March 11, the board made a Dispute Redressal Mechanism to address the "genuine" issues of the students on the same day. Many students claimed that the answers in the answer key for some questions are wrong.

In an official statement, CBSE said, "The Committee submitted its report at 6 pm on March 14. Based on the report, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class 10 with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee." "The revised performance of students has been sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision," CBSE said. (ANI)

