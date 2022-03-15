Indore residents enthusiastic to celebrate Holi sans COVID-19 scare

With Holi round the corner, Indore residents are filled with enthusiasm and joy to celebrate the festival of colours without any fear of COVID-19 disease after two years. The festivities have gripped Indore markets, boosting sales of colours, balloons, and water guns (pichkari).

Speaking to ANI, Hemlata Suryavanshi, a local shopkeeper said, "We are observing an increase in sales this time as COVID-19 cases decline. However, sales were very less in the past two years. The sales of colours, balloons and water guns are increasing every day." "We're very excited to celebrate Holi without the fear of COVID-19 after two years. We will finally get a chance to come out of our houses and celebrate Holi with our friends," said Vartika, a local resident.

Another local resident, Balkrishna said that his family will celebrate Holi out of station for the first time after two years due to COVID-19 infection. "We never celebrated Holi at our home, but have been celebrating the festival at home for the past two years. The government has eased the restrictions now, so we will go somewhere this time," he stated.

Holi celebrations for the last two years were under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent relaxations of the COVID-19 guidelines cheered the shopkeepers as the demand soared.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)

