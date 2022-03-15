Maharashtra: Nitin Raut announces restoration of electricity to defaulting farmers

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday announced that electricity supply to farmers, which was once disconnected due to non-payment of dues, will be restored and no disconnections will take place till farmers harvest their crops. "We will restore the power connection of farmer which was disconnected due to non-payment of dues. Henceforth, the connection will not be cut for next three months till farmers harvest their crops," said Raut in Maharashtra Assembly amid uproar by opposition.

"The condition of state-run electricity company Mahavitaran is not in good shape. Arrears and debts amount to Rs 64,093 crores and we have given a two per cent waiver to consumers who paid dues on time. Our priority is farmers hence even after the financial strain of the company, we have taken the decision to not cut their power supply," Raut told to ANI after making the announcement in the Assembly. Former Energy Ministers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed the Maharashtra government over the issue and sought for waiving off electricity bills.

"We are not satisfied with the three months announcement it's just an eyewash. During our government had waived off the bills. This government must think that if farmers will be able to grow good crops then it will help Maharashtra's economy too," said Bawankule. In the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly session, the Opposition party has been continuously raising issues around farmers including suicide and loan waivers. (ANI)

