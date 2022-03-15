Putin, Bahrain king discuss importance of diplomatic solutions - king's adviser
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:52 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed in a phone call the "importance of solving conflicts by diplomatic means," an adviser to the king said on Twitter on Tuesday. Bahrain is a close ally to Saudi Arabia which is, alongside Russia, one of the world's top exporters of crude oil.
The Ukraine-Russia war has disrupted the international oil market, bolstering the importance of Gulf crude exporters for major energy-importing countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
- Russia
- Bahrain
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Gulf
- Saudi Arabia
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
WRAPUP 1-Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions
WRAPUP 5-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes
WRAPUP 6-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes