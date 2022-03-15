Putin, Bahrain king discuss importance of diplomatic solutions - king's adviser

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed in a phone call the "importance of solving conflicts by diplomatic means," an adviser to the king said on Twitter on Tuesday. Bahrain is a close ally to Saudi Arabia which is, alongside Russia, one of the world's top exporters of crude oil.

The Ukraine-Russia war has disrupted the international oil market, bolstering the importance of Gulf crude exporters for major energy-importing countries.

