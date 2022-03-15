Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed meeting as oil prices extend declines

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting as oil prices extended declines, with investors also assessing the fallout of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 32989.27. The S&P 500 rose 15.7 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 4188.82​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.0 points, or 0.83%, to 12685.234 at the opening bell.

