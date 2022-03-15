Left Menu

West Bengal govt extends COVID-19 restrictions till March 31

Taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the state, the West Bengal government has extended the restrictions till March 31.

Updated: 15-03-2022 19:42 IST
Taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the state, the West Bengal government has extended the restrictions till March 31. The state government, in its order, prohibited the movement of people and vehicles along with public gatherings from 12 am to 5 am, except on March 17, on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'. The order stated that only essential and emergency services shall be permitted during this restricted time period.

In addition, wearing masks and maintenance of physical distancing must be followed all the time. "Management bodies, owners of establishments shall be responsible for the provisioning of all COVID-19 safety measures including regular sanitization of workplaces and COVID appropriate norms, the order read.

Currently, West Bengal has a total of 1,365 COVID-19 active cases including 87 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

