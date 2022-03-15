Left Menu

Russia says agreement on reviving Iran nuclear deal now being 'polished' - TASS

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the remaining points of an agreement aimed at reviving a big-power nuclear deal with Iran were being 'polished', and again denied U.S. suggestions that Moscow was blocking an accord, the TASS news agency reported. The 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that is being revived lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 22:39 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the remaining points of an agreement aimed at reviving a big-power nuclear deal with Iran were being 'polished', and again denied U.S. suggestions that Moscow was blocking an accord, the TASS news agency reported. Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after meeting his Iranian counterpart that Russia had received written assurances from Washington that sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine would not hinder cooperation within the framework of the deal.

RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying these points were being added to the treaty. The 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that is being revived lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

