Ukraine tells IAEA Russia preventing it from answering Chernobyl questions

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
Russia's control of radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl is limiting the flow of information out of them such that Ukraine cannot fully answer all the International Atomic Energy Agency's questions, the Ukrainian nuclear regulator has told the IAEA.

"The regulator said for the first time today that information it received regarding Chornobyl was 'controlled by the Russian military forces' and therefore it could not 'always provide detailed answers to all' of the IAEA's questions," the IAEA said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that was also the case at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

