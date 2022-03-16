Left Menu

Sanctioned Russian oligarch steps down from board of BASF's oil joint venture

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 00:01 IST
Sanctioned Russian oligarch steps down from board of BASF's oil joint venture
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
German oil company Wintershall DEA said German Khan, who was listed in the European Union's latest list of sanctioned individuals with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was stepping down from its board.

Wintershall DEA, a joint venture of German chemicals giant BASF and LetterOne, the holding company controlled by Russian oligarch Mikail Fridman, who is also linked to Putin, said its business activities would be unaffected by the move, but said it was examining whether LetterOne's shareholding would be affected.

Announcing the sanctions, the EU described Khan as "believed to be one of the most influential persons in Russia" who, like Fridman, "maintains a close relationship with Vladimir Putin and continues to trade significant favours with him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

