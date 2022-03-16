U.S. will not allow Russia to use Iran deal as 'escape hatch' for Ukraine sanctions -State Dept
The United States will not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects in Iran under a revived nuclear deal, but would not allow Russia to use the deal as an "escape hatch" to evade Ukraine-related sanctions, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Talks in Vienna were paused last week, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and said earlier on Tuesday that U.S. suggestions that Moscow was blocking efforts to revive the 2015 deal were untrue.
