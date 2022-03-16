Body of unidentified man recovered from Maharashtra's Thane

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mumbra area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, said Thane Municipal Corporation. The body of a man aged between 40-45 years was found near the Slow railway track, Ranga Nagar, Mumbra.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the body was handed over to Mumbra Police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

