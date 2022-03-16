Left Menu

Gujarat: 2 Bangladeshi women among 3 caught for attempting to flee from women protection centre

Two Bangladeshi women and a Bengali woman on Tuesday attempted to escape from Vadodara's Women Protection Centre, said police.

Gujarat: 2 Bangladeshi women among 3 caught for attempting to flee from women protection centre
Two Bangladeshi women and a Bengali woman on Tuesday attempted to escape from Vadodara's Women Protection Centre, said police. Later, they were arrested and brought back to the centre.

BS Jadav, a senior police officer, said, "The Bangladeshi women were arrested for carrying fake Aadhaar cards. The three women and a man were travelling from Howrah to Ahmedabad on March 11 and on suspicion, they were interrogated by the Railway police. When inquired, it was found the Bangladeshi were holding fake documents and Aadhaar cards, which they had made it from Kolkata. The Bangladesh women were identified as Poppi Begum and Yasmin." He further said that women have been apprehended and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

