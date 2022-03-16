New programme launched to introduce Pacific youth to horticulture careers

A new programme launched today in Mangere aims to introduce Pacific youth to fruitful careers in New Zealand's horticulture sector, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio announced today.

"The Akongoue: Pasifika Horticulture Programme will introduce our Pacific youth to the wide range of career options across the horticulture sector supply chain," Damien O'Connor said.

"In terms of exports, horticulture is one of New Zealand's fastest growing sectors, with the sector's exports forecast to reach $6.9 billion this financial year and expected to grow further.

"We have been investing significantly in partnership with the sector in new technology and increasing sustainability. For a young person that means exciting career opportunities.

"These range from practical jobs like planting and harvesting, through to roles in biodiversity and sustainability, green and digital technologies, engineering, sales and marketing, research and science, and manufacturing and logistics."

The Akongoue: Pasifika Horticulture Programme is a collaboration between the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Tongan Youth Trust, the Sector Workforce Engagement Programme (MBIE), and training organisation New Zealand Sports Turf Institute (NZSTI).

Aupito William Sio said the programme will broaden horizons and reward young Pacific people.

"There is huge potential for our Pacific youth to build lifelong, fulfilling careers in horticulture. This programme is the first step," Aupito William Sio said.

"It will help our youth to appreciate and consider the land as a source of life, connecting them with the cultural and indigenous knowledge of previous generations."

Learning will include both time in the classroom and practical activities one day per week in a safe, inclusive learning environment. Mentors and buddies will help participants get the best out of the programme.

As well as introducing Pacific youth to different horticulture roles, the programme will also contribute to NCEA Level 2/3 (up to 43 credits), and provide important skills, for example in first aid and health and safety.

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said students will also interact with a network of industry employers to help with further learning and potential employment opportunities.

"The Akongoue: Pasifika Horticulture Programme is an opportunity to bring together Pacific youth, their Kainga (families), and schools," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"It will also help them to prosper by identifying horticulture career opportunities that offer progression to tertiary studies, employment, diversity, mobility, and financial reward."

Damien O'Connor said the Akongoue: Pasifika Horticulture Programme is part of the Government's wider efforts to connect people with jobs in the food and fibre sector.

"We need people for our booming primary industries. Our Fit for a Better World roadmap is guiding New Zealand's recovery from COVID-19 by boosting productivity, sustainability and jobs over 10 years," Damien O'Connor said.

"A key part of this is attracting future generations to our food and fibre sector.

"The Akongoue: Pasifika Horticulture Programme will equip our Pacific youth with important skills and qualifications. It will also help excite and attract our Pacific youth into a horticulture career to build life-long prosperity for themselves, and their families," Damien O'Connor said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)