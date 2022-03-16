Left Menu

In a bid to preserve tribal culture, school in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli teaches Gondi language to students

In a bid to preserve culture of the Gond community, a school in the Gadchiroli district has started teaching the Gondi language to students here.

ANI | Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:04 IST
Students being taught Gondi language in school. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a bid to preserve culture of the Gond community, a school in the Gadchiroli district has started teaching the Gondi language to students here. Devsai Aatla, President, Gram sabha Council, Dhanora in Gadchiroli district said that each district should promote their regional languages so as to preserve the ethnic diversity.

"We should stay connected to our mother tongue and therefore we ourselves initiated the program for the introduction of Gondi. Each district should promote their regional languages so as to preserve the ethnic diversity of our culture," said Aatla. The parents have welcomed the initiative.

"My daughter used to study in Zilla Parishad school earlier. Ever since she started going to this new school her interest levels have gone up. Also, I feel that mother tongue should be taught in every school," said a parent, Vasant Potami. Rajendra Bosam, a Gondi teacher at the school, said, "I studied in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. I came to know about this school. I wanted to do something new and teach children. So, I came here. When I teach Gondi and English, I feel good. Children have inquisitiveness. They will not get into big schools what they are getting here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

