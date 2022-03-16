Left Menu

Indo-Australian Chamber launches East India chapter

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:39 IST
Dan Tehan Image Credit: Twitter (@DanTehanWannon)
The Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC) launched its East India chapter here to promote trade and investment between Australia and the eastern region.

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Dan Tehan said the launch was well-timed as both the countries were in the process of concluding an interim free trade agreement as a stepping stone for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

CECA will create new opportunities and deliver commercial benefits for businesses in both countries, he said.

IACC CEO Petula Thomas said the East India chapter will play a key role in driving the mission of the chamber with priority areas being resources and energy, mining equipment, IT, and emerging technologies.

IACC East India chapter will participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit in April, she said.

