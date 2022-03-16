Gazprom meeting Europe's gas supply requests via Ukraine
Russian state energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, with daily volumes set at 95 million cubic metres, in line with customers' requests but down 13% from 109.6 million cubic metres on Tuesday.
