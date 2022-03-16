UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal - source
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:39 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Russia
- The United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promised more help to resist Russia
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion
Japan, U.S. agree to continue to work closely against Russia - finmin