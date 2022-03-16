Left Menu

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal - source

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia.

