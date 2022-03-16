Torrent Power inks pacts to acquire 51 pc stake in power distribution utility of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Torrent Power has inked agreements to acquire 51 percent equity of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. ''Torrent Power Limited has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Shareholders Agreement (SHA) with the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Holding Entity) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (the SPV) for purchase of 51 percent Equity Share Capital of the SPV (special purpose vehicle) from the Holding Entity,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, the SPV will be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity and holds distribution license in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD).

This acquisition will significantly strengthen Torrent's position as the leading Power Distribution Company in the country with a presence in 12 cities spread across 3 states and 1 Union Territory. With the addition of DNH & DD, Torrent will distribute nearly 24 billion units of electricity per annum to over 3.85 million customers and cater to a peak demand of over 5,000 MW.

The Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group, with its total revenue of Rs 20,500 crore and a market cap of Rs 71,000 crore, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

