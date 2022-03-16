Left Menu

IMD predicts relief from heatwaves in parts of central India from tomorrow

As the parts of central India continues to experience heatwaves for three consecutive days, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the temperature will go down from tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:53 IST
Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the parts of central India continues to experience heatwaves for three consecutive days, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the temperature will go down from tomorrow. "In past three days, heatwave prevailing in parts of central India, like south Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Konkan area. In the central part, from Gujarat-Rajasthan and up to Odisha, the temperature is above normal. We expect the intensity to go down from tomorrow and temperature to fall gradually," the IMD DG told ANI.

He mentioned southernly continental wind as the cause for heatwaves in central India, during the month of March. "Heatwave has developed especially in the month of March in the central part because the temperature around this time is high here. It is due to southerly continental wind, but the situation is changing. The temperature will drop from tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

