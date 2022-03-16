Left Menu

Japan sets April 8 for auction of oil from reserve

Japan will hold an auction on April 8 to sell about 1.89 million barrels, or 300,000 kilolitres (kl), of crude oil in a third sale from its national reserve, as part of a U.S.-led coordinated release of reserves to cool rising prices. The country's industry ministry said on Wednesday the supply, to be taken from its Shirashima tank in southern Japan, will be available to winning bidders from May 20.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:42 IST
Japan sets April 8 for auction of oil from reserve
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will hold an auction on April 8 to sell about 1.89 million barrels, or 300,000 kilolitres (kl), of crude oil in a third sale from its national reserve, as part of a U.S.-led coordinated release of reserves to cool rising prices.

The country's industry ministry said on Wednesday the supply, to be taken from its Shirashima tank in southern Japan, will be available to winning bidders from May 20. Japan said in November it would release "a few hundred thousand kilolitres" of oil in response to a U.S. request, and the sale would be done as part of a switch in the composition of the types of oil held in the national reserve.

So far, the Japanese ministry has held two auctions in February and March to sell a total of about 360,000 kl, or 2.26 million barrels, of crude oil from its reserve. The April auction will be the last round of the coordinated releases planned in November, the ministry said.

Separately, Japan said earlier this month that it would release 7.5 million barrels of oil from private reserves as a part of an International Energy Agency (IEA)-led coordinated release to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Still, international oil prices stood at around $100 a barrel as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to make investors worried about global energy supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022