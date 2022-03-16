PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATES

Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 560 / 620 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 155 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10300 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 10000 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1780 T.P ------------------

