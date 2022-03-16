Left Menu

TANGEDCO signs power procurement agreements for 2900 mw

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run TANEGDCO on Wednesday signed power procurement agreements for the supply of 2900 mw of electricity from various players including NLC.

The agreements were signed between Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and NLC among others in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin here, an official release said.

The agreements were aimed at purchasing power at ''lesser rates'', it said.

TANGEDCO entered into an agreement for the supply of 1500 mw of electricity with NLC from its Talabira (Odisha) 3x800 mw project, as allocated by the Union Power Ministry. The project is estimated to go on steam in 2026-27 and the cost has been fixed at Rs 3.06 per unit, it said.

Further, it has been announced that Tamil Nadu will be allocated a separate coal mine and an additional 2,700 mw, the release added.

In the renewable energy sector, the state inked a pact with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 1,000 mw of solar power at Rs 2.61 per unit, the release said.

The power supply will start from 2022-23 end.

Further, TANGEDCO signed four mid-term power procurement agreements with Power Trading Corporation of India Ltd for the supply of 400 mw at Rs 3.26 per unit, it said. The agreement is valid for three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

