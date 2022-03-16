West Bengal to completely reduce dependence on potato seeds from Punjab: Minister

The West Bengal government is aiming at completely reducing the state's dependence on potato seeds from Punjab, Agriculture Minister Sobhandev Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

Chatterjee, while speaking during the Question Hour in the assembly, said Bengal had been dependent on high-quality potato seeds from Punjab, but it has now begun producing such seeds on its own.

"Our target is to totally reduce dependence on Punjab seeds," the minister said.

To another query, he said the state government has been giving subsidy to farmers for buying farm equipment to the extent of 50 per cent of the cost.

He said at present, more than 82,000 farmers receive pension, and the state has provision for providing pension to 1 lakh farmers.

The government is also bearing the cost for crop insurance premium, Chatterjee said.

He also said his ministry's objective is to promote organic farming in West Bengal, and it has already set up some bio-villages using green fertilisers.

