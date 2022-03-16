Soaring energy prices to dampen German consumption - economy ministry

Soaring energy prices due to Russia's war in Ukraine will dampen private consumption in Germany this year, the economy minister said on Wednesday, although it is too early to quantify the impact on growth.

The ministry said in its monthly report that the impact of Russia's invasion on economic output depended on the duration and intensity of the conflict which began on Feb. 24. It said the war could disrupt supply chains that have been slowly recovering from bottlenecks during the pandemic.

The economy contracted in the final quarter of last year and an investor sentiment index published on Tuesday fell sharply, pointing to a likely recession. The ministry said accelerating inflation remained a major concern for the economy and that consumers and companies would probably have to grapple with higher energy bills given that Germany remains dependent on Russian gas and oil.

"Since the start of the military invasion there have been extreme increases in the price of energy and commodities," the ministry said. "Trade flows and supply chains are also strongly impacted." The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has taken some measures to cushion the economic impact of the war and the resulting surge in energy prices.

A surcharge on electricity bills to fund renewable energy expansion will be dropped starting in July instead of next year and companies with businesses in Russia can apply for grants. Germany has also embarked on an energy diversification drive. The government has commissioned its gas market trading hub to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from outside Russia, its biggest gas supplier. It also wants to build an LNG terminal and will keep on standby decommissioned coal plants, which can be reactivated if necessary.

