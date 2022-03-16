Left Menu

Spanish, Czech emission aid schemes gained EU clearance

EU competition regulators on Wednesday cleared a 2.9-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) Spanish scheme and a 1.4-billion-euro Czech scheme to compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices related to indirect emission costs under the EU emissions trading system (ETS). Both measures allow a partial refund to companies of the indirect emission costs incurred in the previous year, with the final payment to be made in 2031.

EU competition regulators on Wednesday cleared a 2.9-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) Spanish scheme and a 1.4-billion-euro Czech scheme to compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices related to indirect emission costs under the EU emissions trading system (ETS). Both measures allow a partial refund to companies of the indirect emission costs incurred in the previous year, with the final payment to be made in 2031. The maximum aid will be equal to 75% of the indirect emission costs incurred.

"The support measure is aimed at reducing the risk of 'carbon leakage', where companies relocate their production to countries outside the EU with less ambitious climate policies, resulting in less economic activity in the EU and no reduction in greenhouse gas emissions globally," the European Commission said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9093 euros)

