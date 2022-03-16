Left Menu

Saudi king receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital - royal court

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:19 IST
Saudi king receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital - royal court

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz left a hospital in Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and replacement of his heart pacemaker battery, the royal court said on Wednesday.

State television aired a video clip of the 86-year-old monarch walking using a cane with his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, close by. The treatment plan calls for King Salman to "rest for several days", said the royal court statement on state media.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier. He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

