Japan PM says weak yen not biggest factor behind rising import costs

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the recent rise in import prices was driven largely by global commodity inflation rather than a weak yen.

"If the yen's weakening trend continues, it will boost exporters' profits but could add burden to households and small firms through higher import costs," Kishida told a briefing.

"It's true currency moves affect import prices. But the bigger impact comes from rising global raw material and crude oil prices," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)