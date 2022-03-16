Tamil Nadu: Two arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets

Two persons were arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets, said Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday. The sale of lottery tickets is banned in Tamil Nadu and is a punishable offence.

On receiving information that lottery tickets were being sold in Madurai, Matuttavani and Uthangudi, the police conducted a raid in the Uthangudi area in Madurai and made the arrests. The arrested persons - Jayaraman and Sevuga Perumal - are from Sivagangai. Police confiscated 527 lottery tickets and Rs 6, 000 from them.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)