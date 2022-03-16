Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Two arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets

Two persons were arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets, said Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:54 IST
Two persons were arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets, said Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday. The sale of lottery tickets is banned in Tamil Nadu and is a punishable offence.

On receiving information that lottery tickets were being sold in Madurai, Matuttavani and Uthangudi, the police conducted a raid in the Uthangudi area in Madurai and made the arrests. The arrested persons - Jayaraman and Sevuga Perumal - are from Sivagangai. Police confiscated 527 lottery tickets and Rs 6, 000 from them.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

