French fishermen block fuel depots in protest at prices

Fishermen are blocking fuel depots in northwestern France in protest at surging energy prices, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the issue of inflation and rising living costs looks set to become a key topic in France's upcoming elections. "The Lorient (Britanny) depot has been blocked for two days as well as others," said a spokesperson for the local prefecture, without giving more details.

The French government, like others in Europe, is facing spiralling energy prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. From April 1, France will to introduce a rebate of 0.15 euros ($0.16) per litre of transport fuel to help drivers cope with rising pump prices. The government is due to announce further measures to help businesses on Wednesday afternoon.

President Emmanuel Macron said his government has already spent 20 billion euros ($21.97 billion) a year to mitigate a rise in gasoline and power costs. On April 10, France holds the first round of its presidential election, in which Macron is campaigning for a second term.

According to media reports and social media posts, fuel depots are being blocked in the towns of Brest, Lorient, Rennes and La Rochelle. France Bleu radio reported that young farmers had gathered around a TotalEnergies refinery near Toulouse, in southwestern France. ($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)