JSW Cement inks pact with PRESPL for biomass-based fuel

The use of biomass as fuel is an important part of this decarbonization plan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
JSW Cement has inked a pact with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems to use agricultural waste as biomass energy in its cement-manufacturing operations, a statement said.

According to the MoU, Punjab Renewable Energy Systems will build a sustainable supply chain of agricultural waste to be utilized as biomass energy in the clinkerization and grinding process at the manufacturing units of JSW Cement.

''JSW Cement, India's leading green cement company and a part of the USD 13 billion JSW Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PRESPL) to use agricultural waste as biomass energy in its cement-manufacturing operations,'' the statement said.

Punjab Renewable Energy Systems is a biomass aggregation and densification company.

The pact with PRESPL is an important step for JSW Cement to offer sustainable cement products with the lowest possible carbon footprint, the statement said. JSW Cement, as a member of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), is committed to 'Climate Ambition 2050' to deliver carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

The company is also planning to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by almost half in 11 years from FY15 to FY26. The use of biomass as fuel is an important part of this decarbonization plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

