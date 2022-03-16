Left Menu

Leopard enters stone quarry

Residents of Iriyapuram Village near Thalavady that is located within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district noticed a leopard in a stone quarry on Wednesday and said the big cat had been entering farms and killing goats and dogs, personnel of the Forest Department said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:46 IST
Leopard enters stone quarry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Iriyapuram Village near Thalavady that is located within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district noticed a leopard in a stone quarry on Wednesday and said the big cat had been entering farms and killing goats and dogs, personnel of the Forest Department said. The villagers were panic-stricken but managed to scare the leopard away from the quarry by creating a noise. The personnel said they would trap the wild animal before it harms humans and told them to avoid stepping out of the house at night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022