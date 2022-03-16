UK's Johnson, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss energy markets stability -WAM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed cooperation for the future between the two countries and stability of the global energy markets, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Johnson met the prince on the first stop of a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was due in Saudi Arabia later on Wednesday.

