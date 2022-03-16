Left Menu

Italy says it seizes property belonging to Russian oligarch Aven

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:04 IST
Italy says it seizes property belonging to Russian oligarch Aven
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia owned by Russian businessman Petr Olegovich Aven, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Wednesday.

Aven owned one third of the property and his holding was worth around 4 million euros ($4.40 million).

An oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, Aven was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022