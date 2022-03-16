Italy says it seizes property belonging to Russian oligarch Aven
16-03-2022
Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia owned by Russian businessman Petr Olegovich Aven, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Wednesday.
Aven owned one third of the property and his holding was worth around 4 million euros ($4.40 million).
An oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, Aven was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)
