UK's Johnson lands in Saudi Arabia - state news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:07 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA said on Monday.

Johnson is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

